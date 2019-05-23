Who Is Nina Dobrev’s Boyfriend Grant Mellon?

WATCH: Stagecoach 2019: Tom Hanks, Taylor Lautner, Nina Dobrev & More Stars Party It Up!



This just in: Nina Dobrev has a new bae and he is fine AF!

The 30-year-old “Vampire Diaries” alum is dating screenwriter and director Grant Mellon.

The couple has been dating for a while, according to PEOPLE, but they want to keep their relationship quiet as things settle in.

When they are together, however, these two can’t keep their hands off each other!

On Tuesday, the pair was spotted during a PDA-filled moment in Cannes while they were out for a swim. Nina was wearing a black and white one-piece as she wrapped her arms around the hunk and leaned in for a kiss.

READ: Nina Dobrev Has A Reunion With Former ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley

Later that day, they were photographed outside their French resort where we can see Nina perched on Grant’s lap as the couple shared a laugh.

Back in March, the duo made a rare appearance at a Lakers game where they sat courtside with friends. Nina looked giddy as she joked and smiled with her new beau.

The “Flatliners” star’s last relationship was with “Scream Queens” actor Glen Powell. But, the two went their separate ways last year when their busy schedules put a strain on the relationship.

Nina also dated her “Vampire Diaries” co-star Ian Somerhalder during their time together on the hit series. Ian went on to marry Nikki Reed in 2015.

We hope to see more steamy appearances from this hot new couple all summer long!

‘Vampire Diaries’ Beauty Nina Dobrev

