Who Is Shay Mitchell’s Boyfriend, Matte Babel?

Shay Mitchell is getting ready to be a mama!

On Friday, the “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she sarcastically captioned a glamorous topless photo showing off her baby bump.

While the 32-year-old actress has kept her love life under wraps throughout most of her career, she also gave a peek at her relationship with her beau in a video titled “Guess Who’s Preggers” on her official YouTube channel. But who exactly is Shay’s longtime love?

The “You” star has reportedly been dating the fellow Canadian since late 2016. The 38-year-old Toronto native attended Wilfrid Laurier University and previously worked as a reporter and TV host. He even did a flirty on-camera interview with his girlfriend for Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2018!

In addition, Matte has also acted in two episodes of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and appeared as a VJ on Canada’s MuchMusic channel. He currently works for Dreamcrew, the management and entertainment company that oversees Drake’s professional career and business portfolio.

Shay and Matte have also been seemingly trying to have a baby for a while. Back in January, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote at the time.

— by Gabi Duncan