Has Celine Dion’s heart gone on (and on) with a new man?

The Canadian songstress has been spotted out and about in Paris enjoying the festivities surrounding Paris Fashion Week with a good-looking fella on her arm — and it’s none other than Spanish dancer, Pepe Munoz.

Pepe, 34, seems to be inseparable from the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 50, and they have been spotted all over the City of Lights spending time together.

The duo most recently stepped out on Thursday together, arm in arm as they exited the Givenchy show. Celine was all smiles during the outing and looked uber chic in a burgundy leather blazer and tight black pants.

On Wednesday, Celine looked hot to trot with Pepe by her side at the Ronald Van Der Kemp’s Spring/Summer Fashion Show. She rocked a grey trouser suit with a plunging neckline and shoulder pads with her golden hair pulled back in a sleek bun. She also added some chunky gold bangles for added drama — but perhaps the best accessory was her arm candy. Pepe exchanged looks and laughs with Celine throughout the show.

The duo also hit the Valentino show and rocked color-coordinated tan ensembles. And even were all smiles as they sat front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday.

While Celine has never confirmed a romance with Pepe — and even shot down dating rumors back in 2018 — the two seem to be thick as thieves. Pepe has escorted Celine to Paris Fashion week in the past. The duo became friends after he became one of her backup dancers. In January 2018, Pepe, who hails from Malaga, Spain, said that he and Celine find the romance rumors amusing.

“‘These rumors really amused us. And we still laugh about them. I can count on her when I need to talk, and I am ready to listen to her, too,'” Pepe told Gala magazine.

Celine was previously married to Rene Angelil until his tragic passing in 2016. The duo shared three children.

Whether or not Celine is officially moving on — we can all agree that it’s nice to have some arm candy!