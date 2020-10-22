‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Welcomes COVID-19 Frontline Workers To The Hot Seat (EXCLUSIVE)

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is hoping to change the lives of those doing their part to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new season of ABC’s long-running game show is welcoming frontline workers to the famous hot seat and host Jimmy Kimmel explained in a new featurette exclusive to Access Hollywood why the decision holds such personal significance.

“I think it’s important to remember, and this is something I learned when I was in the hospital with my son, is that these people are doing this all the time, not just now,” Jimmy said. “And that they work so hard when we need them the most.”

Participating celebrities will also donate winnings to a charity of their choice, with “Modern Family” alum Julie Bowen joining this week’s episode to play for Baby2Baby as firefighter Oliver Fry continues his winning streak.

Though taking home the coveted million is always the ultimate goal, Jimmy revealed that each contestant this season is guaranteed a minimum of $32,000 – an announcement which brought Oliver to tears.

“That’s more than some people make in a year,” he said in the clip. “I could help out people.”

Though everyone will leave with significantly more money than they arrived with, Jimmy shared that he’s still nervous about the emotional stakes this season are a bit “nerve-wracking” because

“I very much want each of these people to win,” Jimmy said. “I do not want to see anybody lose.”

The TV personality added that he’s holding out particular hope that one of these special contestants will take home the big prize.

“I have yet to see that happen, it rarely happens, when it does I don’t even know what it must feel like. But I do want to hand that giant check to somebody – preferably a nurse or somebody who’s been driving an ambulance or somebody who really could use it.”

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.

— Erin Biglow