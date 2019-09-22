Why Did Rose Leslie Skip The 2019 Emmy Awards With Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast?

Rose Leslie was nowhere to be found at the 2019 Emmy Awards!

Rose, who played Jon Snow’s first love interest Ygritte on the hit show, did not attend the massive “Game Of Thrones” reunion at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday — instead she was working, according to multiple reports. Rose has most recently been working on “The Goof Fight” where she plays Maia Rindell. Rose was last spotted out at a music festival in June with friends.

Her absence was a bit of a surprise considering it was one of the first times since her real-life husband Kit Harington had been seen out since he sought treatment following the “Game Of Thrones” finale. We’re used to seeing the “GOT” couple together on the red carpet!

Instead, Kit was supported by his “Game of Thrones” pals Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie among others.

Kit kept a low profile at the award show on Sunday, skipping broadcast interviews and posing for just a couple photos.

