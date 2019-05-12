Why Don’t We Singer Jack Avery Welcomes First Child With Gabriela Gonzalez

Why don’t we congratulate Jack Avery and Gabriella Gonzalez?!

The 19-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo with his lady and their new little one, who they welcomed on April 22.

“This has been the most humbling experience of my entire life. It has forever changed my life in the best way possible. Today is a very special day though. Gabriela, (my angel) is the most selfless person I have ever met in my life,” he wrote in part.

“My love, you are the mother of our child and there is no one else in this world that I would want to be with. You are my other half, and i’m so lucky to call you mine. I love you forever,” he added. “And now, the most amazing possible thing that could ever enter my life is my gorgeous daughter.”

“I want all of you to meet the most precious little girl in the world. Lavender May Avery. I’m gonna show you the whole world and protect you forever,” he continued. “Cheers to a very happy day and an amazing new life that has changed my whole world in the most amazing way! I love you all.”

Gabriela also reacted on her Instagram, sharing a snap from the hospital.

“The gift of Life. What a beautiful gift God so graciously has given us. On April 22, 2019 we got to finally meet our new best friend,” she wrote.

“And now we get to introduce her to you! Meet Lavender May Avery..The most delicate and precious flow,” she continued. “I’m so thankful for all the love and support surrounding her. I am so excited that I get to share all of our little milestones with you! Our Little Earth Day baby..ready to save the earth.”

Zach Caspary, photographer and god father to little Lavender, also shared an adorable family snap on his Insta, congratulating the couple.

“Congratulations @jackaverymusic and @gabbieegonzalez .. I am beyond honored to be chosen as The Godfather to this beautiful baby girl!,” he wrote. “We are going to be best friends and she is going to think I am so funny!! I already make her laugh as you can see in the last photo lol.. I will always be there for you three for whatever you need NO MATTER WHAT!”

Congrats to the happy fam!

— Stephanie Swaim