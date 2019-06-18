Why Fans Are Accusing Taylor Swift Off Ripping Off Beyonce’s 2011 Music Video

Basically, the entire world is watching and re-watching Taylor Swift‘s new music video for “You Need To Calm Down” (we are going on 20 times, tbh).

But, some started thinking that the anti-homophobic video which is filled with dozens of celeb cameos appeared similar to Beyoncé‘s 2011 music video for “Party.”

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Here’s Taylor’s new vid:

Now take a look back at Bey’s:

If you didn’t notice anything, Twitter helped point out some of the major similarities.

For starters, both videos take place in a trailer park setting with an above-ground pool as the center piece.

Tay also leads off with a scene preparing a drink in her trailer, kind of like when Beyoncé fried up some food in HER trailer at the start of the video. It seems like the pop icon also drew some style inspo from Queen Bey, including the statement fur coat look with a ’60s pinup hair-do.

One Twitter user even want as far as calling Taylor’s rendition of the familiar theme the “Walmart/Kidz Bop” version…

Seems a bit harsh, but the comparisons are undeniable!

All we can hope for now is a truce between the Swifies and the BeyHive for the sake of #PRIDE month!

