Why ‘GOT’ Fans Were Totally Shook By Maisie Williams’ First Nude Scene

We think most will agree when we say, things are heating up and they are heating up fast, on the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

“GOT” fans tuned in for episode two on Sunday night, and we saw more highly-anticipated storylines come to the forefront – one of the most shocking being Arya Stark’s sex scene with her handsome friend Gendry.

After being told that the Night King and his army of the dead will be arriving in Winterfell before sunrise, the characters must decide how they will be spending the evening that could be their last.

Arya, who has shown obvious interest in Gentry throughout the show, gets straight to business when she encounters her former travel companion on the eve of war.

“We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens,” Arya tells Gendry.

Before fans could even process what was happening, we saw actress Maisie Williams (who plays Arya) strip down to nothing for her first ever nude scene on the show.

Twitter blew up with hilarious memes to describe the moment – but the big question on everyone’s minds was: how old is Maisie?

Since the age of the characters is revealed on the show, fans were a little confused by how old one of the youngest Stark’s may have been when she lost her virginity.

Only 11 years old when the show began, Maisie Williams (now 22) experienced her first “GOT” sex scene a decade later.

In her final season, Arya Stark is basically a bada** trained assassin with a running kill list. But, after watching her grow up like a sister of our own, we along with a bunch of fans had a difficult time comprehending the *very* adult scene!

We will see if Arya survives the war when “Game of Thrones” continues next Sunday on HBO.