Why Is Beyoncé's Instagram Story So Special?

Well for starters, it’s Beyoncé’s first Instagram Story ever – and you could be in it!

Last week, Beyoncé excited fans with her Netflix film “Homecoming” accompanied by a live album of her legendary 2018 Coachella performance.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )

“Homecoming: The Live Album” features a bonus track called “Before I Let Go,” which is a cover of 1981 classic by Frankie Beverly and Maze.

The iconic bop inspired a worldwide dance challenge across social media and Bey has shared over a dozen videos submitted to the “Before I Let Go” challenge.

She gave her seal of approval with the heart eyes and bee emoji and used the hashtag #BeforeILetGoChallenge.

The lyrics themselves instruct the dance moves that the challengers perform, which definitely requires quite a bit of rhythm!

Fans got creative with location, dancing around in parking lots, backyards, and even in their bedroom hoping to be featured on Beyoncé’s Instagram.

The #BeforeILetGoChallenge is expected to take over this summer like Drake’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge did last year.

But, we can expect even more to come from Bey on Netflix.

Variety reports that there are two more features to come on the streaming service worth about $60 million.

All members of the Bey hive get in formation!

