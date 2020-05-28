Why ‘Nip/Tuck’s’ Kelly Carlson Has No Regrets About Leaving Hollywood

Kelly Carlson has no regrets about saying goodbye to Hollywood.

The former “Nip/Tuck” star reflected on her decision to leave entertainment to become what she calls a “Navy wife” to husband Dan Stanchfield, with whom she now lives in San Diego.

Kelly got candid about her transition away from the spotlight in a recent Instagram Live session, telling fans that embracing a more private life wasn’t a professional choice. Instead, it just made sense for her and Dan on a simple but personal level.

“Why am I not acting? Not for any reason, really. Just that we live far away. I need to be in L.A. and we’re not for my husband’s work, which is down — he’s in the Navy, so we’re way down in southern San Diego. And that’s kind of it,” the 44-year-old said.

Kelly made sure to clarify that “nothing bad happened or anything like that,” adding, “I loved it, loved my life up there.”

However, when discussing her departure from the provocative FX series in which she played Dr. Christian Troy’s (Julian McMahon) on-again-off-again love Kimber Henry, Kelly did say she was disappointed to see her “Nip/Tuck” days come to an end.

“Was I upset [Kimber] was killed off? I mean, of course, a little bit,” Kelly said. “But I also knew she needed somewhat of a dramatic departure.”

The blonde beauty pointed out that Kimber didn’t vanish from the show completely because she later appeared “in dream form,” and Kelly hinted that she may not be opposed to seeing her TV alter ego again someday. When asked about the possibility of creator Ryan Murphy reviving “Nip/Tuck” in the future, Kelly admitted that including her should be a no-brainer.

“I hope this doesn’t sound arrogant, and I’m sorry if it does. … I think it would be a mistake not to ever bring Kimber back if they did that,” Kelly said. “I do. Yeah, that’s my ego a little bit. But I don’t think Ryan would do that. So, if that makes you feel better. Too many people were invested in Kimber and Christian.”

“Nip/Tuck” ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2010. Kimber’s fate was left uncertain after she dove into the ocean in what appeared to be a suicide. But as Kelly pointed out in her IG Live, “You know in TV, if you don’t see a body, they can always come back.”

Though she said she’s “not acting right now,” fans may get to see Kelly on-screen sooner than they thought. Her IMDb page does list a 2020 project called “The Reason,” reportedly now in post-production.

