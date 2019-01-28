On his first Valentine’s Day since tying the knot, it looks like Prince Harry is going solo.

Kensington Palace announced on Twitter Monday that the dad-to-be will be headed to chilly Scandinavia for a work trip on the day of love.

“The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February,” the organization wrote.

Clockwork – as the palace explained – is the traditional name of the Royal Marine’s annual winter exercise. Not only does the event take place in frigid February, but its also held in “one of the world’s most demanding environments, 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle.”

Harry was appointed the Captain General of the Royal Marines in December 2017, taking over for his 97-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip. During his visit, he’ll “meet military personnel living and training on the base, view some of the specialist outdoor severe weather equipment and training that is conducted at Clockwork and talk with expert aircrews and engineers.”

Kensington Palace made no mention of Meghan Markle’s participation in the event abroad, and it’s more than likely that the mom-to-be – who will be in her third trimester come V-Day – will stay home in England.

While a romantic evening for the royal couple doesn’t appear to be in the cards, the two have other exciting moments in store for 2019. Meghan and Harry are set to welcome their first child in April and will ring in their first wedding anniversary the very next month.