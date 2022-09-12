Why Tom Holland Isn’t With Zendaya at the 2022 Emmys

Both huge stars in their own right, Zendaya and Tom Holland have quickly become one of fans’ favorite celebrity couples.

The duo are always sure to be there for each other (Tom recently going so far as to travel over 4,350 miles to meet Zendaya on location in Budapest for “Dune 2”), so fans were quick to notice that the “Spider-Man” star was absent as Zendaya walked tonight’s Emmys red carpet. After all, this would have been the couple’s official red carpet debut as a couple.

Never fear, though, his absence does not spell doom for the public’s favorite couple, but rather is simply explained by a scheduling conflict. Tom has reportedly been filming in New York City for Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room”, so he was unable to be there to support his lady.

Zendaya took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for the second time, for her portrayal of Rue Bennet in HBO’s “Euphoria”. The actress previously won the award in 2020 after the series’ first season. That particular win also made her the youngest woman to ever win the award at 24 years old.

Zendaya stunned this evening in a black strapless Valentino ballgown featuring a bow at its cinched waist. In her speech, Zendaya thanked the cast and crew of “Euphoria” for creating a safe space that allows them to create “a very difficult show”.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people,” she said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know, that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and that I carry them with me, and that I carry them with her.”