Why Zendaya Wasn’t At The 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her First Award

The 2023 Golden Globes were officially star-studded, but Zendaya unfortunately was nowhere to be found at the ceremony.

Zendaya won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series category for her work as Rue in Season 2 of HBO’s “Euphoria,” but sadly fans didn’t spy her in the audience. While the superstar has not publicly said anything about why she could not attend the ceremony tonight, presenter Jay Ellis accepted the award on her behalf, commenting on her absence: “”She’s busy, she’s working, y’all,” he said. “It’s a good thing.”

This was Zendaya’s first Golden Globe nomination and first win. She has previously won two Emmys for her role on “Euphoria.”

Although she couldn’t attend in person, Zendaya did take to Instagram to express her gratitude for the honor.

In addition to thanking her fellow nominees and “‘Euphoria’ family”, Zendaya had a special message for those who love her character: “Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift.”

Zendaya has in fact been busy on set this past year – she’s filming “Dune: Part Two”, which took her around the world, filming on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. The film reportedly wrapped filming at the end of 2022.

And when she’s not on set, she’s also taking some time at home. Over the holidays, she was seen touring her old school in her hometown of Oakland, California with boyfriend Tom Holland. Her last public appearance was at a For Your Consideration event with “Euphoria” costars in Los Angeles.