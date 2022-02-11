Will A Tupac Hologram Be Part Of The Super Bowl Halftime Show? Sway’s Face Says It All (EXCLUSIVE)

Will late Los Angeles and beloved rapper Tupac Shakur be part of this weekend’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show? Sway may know the answer!

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the radio personality exclusively shared his reactions to reports that the late “California Love” artist will likely be displayed via hologram during the big performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

When Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans teased that the journalist “must have seen the hologram” at rehearsal, Sway was speechless – and his facial expressions said it all!

Will there be a 2Pac hologram at #SuperBowlLVI? @iamscottevans tried to get the tea but Sway wasn’t falling for it ⚔️🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/DRxWUJAmpF — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 11, 2022

He later shared, “I saw a lot. I will say that this will be– there’s no other show out I’ve seen quite like this. I will say that, and I’ve seen a lot of shows over the decades. People will be thoroughly entertained.” He went on to share how proud he is oof all of the artists involved.

Earlier in the interview, Sway’s co-host Heather B dropped a not-so-subtle hint that the show might include Tupac in some way.

When Sway said that there would be some “guaranteed surprises” in the halftime show, since Dr. Dre “has a connection to everyone,” Heather interjected: “Even Tupac!”

“You didn’t hear that one. You didn’t catch that from us,” he joked in response.

Earlier this week, the headlining performers participated in a press conference, where Snoop opened up about what it’s like for hip hop to be highlighted in such an important way.

“This is what it’s about. This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: representing about a change, about moving forward, so we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hop hop because we know there are a lot of people who won’t [have] hip hop on stage,” Snoop Dogg said in part.

Dr. Dre echoed his comments, saying, “We’re gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago. We’re gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans.”