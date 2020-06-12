Will Arnett & Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn Welcome Baby Boy

Will Arnett is a dad of three! The “Arrested Development” alum and girlfriend Alessandra Brawn reportedly welcomed a son last month.

A rep for the couple told multiple outlets on Friday that Alexander Denison Arnett was born May 27 in Los Angeles, adding that baby Denny “is home and everyone is doing well.”

The infant is Will and Alessandra’s first child together and the actor’s third. Will also co-parents sons Archie, 11, and Abel, 9, with ex-wife Amy Poehler. He and the former “SNL” and “Parks and Recreation” star split in 2012 after nearly a decade of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Will, 50, and Alessandra were first linked in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September of that year. Back in February, the pair confirmed Alessandra’s pregnancy.

In addition to Denny, the Chapel CEO is also mom to son Nash from a previous marriage.

Will opened up about the joys of fatherhood to Us Weekly in 2018, saying that raising his boys has been “the biggest gift of all.”

“There’s nothing like it,” he told the mag at the time. “There is no other single thing in my life that is even in the same category.”

Congrats to Will and Alessandra on their new bundle of joy!

— Erin Biglow