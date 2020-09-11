Will Smith and ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Reunite For Special After 30 Years

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” are reunited, and it feels so good!

On Thursday, the 30th anniversary of the show, Will Smith shared a photo with his castmates on Instagram, writing, “Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax!”

In the photo, Will smiles alongside costars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Alfonso Ribeiro and Joseph Marcell.

HBO Max shared in a press release that the reunion will be “an unscripted special looking back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut.” The streaming platform revealed that it will premiere “around Thanksgiving.”

In addition, Will shared a photo alongside the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. She played the character for three seasons before she was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Will also honored James Avery, who portrayed Uncle Phil, writing “RIP James.” The actor passed away in 2014 at age 68.

— by Katcy Stephan