Will Smith Puts A Fresh Spin On A Classic 'Aladdin' Musical Number & It's A Total Bop

Will Smith has some big shoes to fill in his upcoming role as The Genie in the live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” – but we are really vibing to his fresh spin!

On Tuesday, IGN shared a sneak peek of the “Men In Black” actor’s performance of the classic musical number “Prince Ali” from the film.

In the vibrant scene, we see The Genie presenting Prince Ali (played by Mena Massoud) to the people of the city, including the Sultan and his gorgeous daughter Princess Jasmine (played by Naomi Scott).

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Will’s unique rendition of the timeless tune.

But, most of the comments were pretty harsh.

Despite the haters, we have to admit it’s got us feeling all sorts of nostalgic!

The live-action remake of “Aladdin” hits theaters on May 24, 2019.

