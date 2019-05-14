Will Smith Puts A Fresh Spin On A Classic ‘Aladdin’ Musical Number & It’s A Total Bop

WATCH: Will Smith Visits The Western Wall In Jerusalem While Filming ‘Aladdin’

Will Smith has some big shoes to fill in his upcoming role as The Genie in the live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” – but we are really vibing to his fresh spin!

On Tuesday, IGN shared a sneak peek of the “Men In Black” actor’s performance of the classic musical number “Prince Ali” from the film.

Watch Will Smith perform "Prince Ali" in this new clip from #Aladdin! pic.twitter.com/T24OzFl3bf — IGN (@IGN) May 14, 2019

In the vibrant scene, we see The Genie presenting Prince Ali (played by Mena Massoud) to the people of the city, including the Sultan and his gorgeous daughter Princess Jasmine (played by Naomi Scott).

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Will’s unique rendition of the timeless tune.

As someone whose favorite Disney animated movie is Aladdin, I actually really like this lol — COLE PLANTE (@coleplante) May 14, 2019

Make wayyyyy for Prince Ali! https://t.co/YGktwWzEKO — Lia A Ganni (@agannyi) May 14, 2019

I really believe #RobinWilliams would be so proud of #WillSmith he made it his own pic.twitter.com/HosgT2dQP9 — Genean 🇵🇷 (@BossiiNina) May 14, 2019

But, most of the comments were pretty harsh.

Oh man does this movie have flop written all over it — Paul Salmon (@salmonpaul76) May 14, 2019

Oh. Oh my. This… this is not good. — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) May 14, 2019

Despite the haters, we have to admit it’s got us feeling all sorts of nostalgic!

The live-action remake of “Aladdin” hits theaters on May 24, 2019.