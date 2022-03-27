Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock After He Makes Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith At Oscars

Will Smith was not here for Chris Rock’s jokes at the 2022 Oscars.

Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary at the Oscars on Sunday, but he took the opportunity to also crack some jokes. First, he made a joke about Denzel Washington, before turning to how Javier Bardem can’t win tonight if his wife Penelope Cruz doesn’t win. They Chris made a crack about how he’s looking forward to Jada Pinkett Smith starring in “G.I. Jane 2”.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?” Chris said.

The joke did not sit well with the Smiths.

Jada gave a notable eye roll. Chris could be heard saying, “That was a nice one. Okay. I’m out here. Uh-oh. Richard. Oh, wow. Will Smith. Okay.”

And then her husband, Will walked up on stage and smacked Chris.

Will then returned to his seat where he could be seen shouting at Chris. The “King Richard” star seemed to be saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.” Will’s audio was cut out from the broadcast, but the camera was visibly on him.

Chris glazed over the moment, saying,. That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

The tension was definitely in the air, with tweets going rapid fire on Twitter about fans asking “what just happened.”

Many fans speculated that the joke didn’t sit well because it could have been a slight about Jada’s hair, which is buzzed short because she suffers from alopecia.

Moments later, Sean “Diddy” Combs took the stage and cleared the air, saying he was hoping they could all move forward.

“Okay, will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the gold party, okay? But right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

