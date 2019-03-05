Will Smith’s Next Movie Role As Serena & Venus William’s Father Gets Mixed Reactions

Will Smith is taking on a big part in a new film about a legendary tennis coach.

On Monday, it was revealed that the 50-year-old actor is set to play Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in the new project “King Richard.”

The biopic follows the life of the Louisiana native, who raised two of the greatest tennis players in history without any coaching experience previously, starting when they were just 4 years old in Compton, Calif.

The news of Will’s casting was met with some excitement and some criticism.

Some were delighted that the “Aladdin” actor was taking on such a dynamic character that could even be Oscar-worthy!

What'd I say on MovieTalk last week? Will Smith needs to remind the world what a damn good actor he is! Lo and behold, today brings news he'll play the father of Venus & Serena Williams in KING RICHARD. Sounds like a great role for him to me! https://t.co/C7mxc0SIXS — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 4, 2019

“I’m telling you my guy not stopping till he gets an Oscar,” one user said.

While others pointed out that Will might not be the right fit because Richard Williams is a darker skinned man than the “Fresh Prince” star.

Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role https://t.co/qrV1QuBiJH — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 5, 2019

Scarlett Johansson might as well play Venus with this kind of mess casting https://t.co/GmDItxrjJm — Candis R McLean (@CandisRMcLean) March 5, 2019

Why is he always cast in roles portraying dark skin men like there aren’t tons of black actors that would make more sense for the role? https://t.co/1VcZyCmwTK — Pikliz Papi (@so_rudez) March 5, 2019

Before he can tackle the part of tennis’ finest, Will will finish production of “Bad Boys for Life,” which is the third film in the “Bad Boys” franchise.