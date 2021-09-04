Willard Scott, Beloved ‘Today’ Show Weatherman, Dies At 87

The “Today” show family is mourning a beloved member. Willard Scott, a longtime weatherman for the daytime program, has died at age 87.

Al Roker confirmed the news on Instagram, announcing that Scott passed away “peacefully” on Saturday morning with his daughters, Sally and Mary, and his wife, Paris, at his side. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

Roker honored Scott and their special relationship, sharing in a heartfelt message that the TV legend was more than just a colleague and mentor.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him,” Al wrote, captioning a series of photos of him and Scott over the years.

Scott joined “Today” in 1980, three decades after starting his career at NBC. In addition to what “Today” honored as his “exuberant personality,” Scott became known for celebrating viewers’ 100th birthdays. He stepped down from his daily duties in 1996. Roker replaced him but Scott filled in for the next 10 years and officially retired in 2015.

— Erin Biglow