Willard Scott, Beloved ‘Today’ Show Weatherman, Dies At 87

The “Today” show family is mourning a beloved member. Willard Scott, a longtime weatherman for the daytime program, has died at age 87.

Al Roker confirmed the news on Instagram, announcing that Scott passed away “peacefully” on Saturday morning with his daughters, Sally and Mary, and his wife, Paris, at his side. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

Roker honored Scott and their special relationship, sharing in a heartfelt message that the TV legend was more than just a colleague and mentor.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him,” Al wrote, captioning a series of photos of him and Scott over the years.

Scott joined “Today” in 1980, three decades after starting his career at NBC. In addition to what “Today” honored as his “exuberant personality,” Scott became known for celebrating viewers’ 100th birthdays. He stepped down from his daily duties in 1996. Roker replaced him but Scott filled in for the next 10 years and officially retired in 2015.

— Erin Biglow

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Ed Sheeran Will Perform At The NFL New Season Kick Off: ‘It’s a Big Moment For Me’

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.