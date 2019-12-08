William Shatner Reacts To Death Of Fellow ‘Star Trek’ Alum Rene Auberjonois

“Star Trek’s” Rene Auberjonois has died.

The actor passed away at the age of 79 after battling metastatic lung cancer, StarTrek.com reports.

“Star Trek’s” official Twitter account posted about the sad news writing, “We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Rene Auberjonois #StarTrek #StarTrekFamily.”

His fellow “Star Trek” alum William Shatner reacted to the sad news as well.

“I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with Rene.”

Rene was know as for his role in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” where he played Odo / Douglas Pabst / Curzon Dax. He also starred in “MASH” as Father John Mulcahy.

The actor worked steadily over the years, having roles on “Benson” as Clayton Runnymeade Endicott III as well as playing Alvinar in “Wildfire,” per IMDb.

He recently worked on “Madam Secretary” in 2016 and his most recent credit on IMDb is for “Cortex,” which hasn’t been released yet.

The actor is survived his wife Judith and their two children, Tessa and Remy.

R.I.P. Rene Auberjonois.

— Stephanie Swaim