Members of the celeb community are still on board for Kevin Hart to host the 2019 Oscars.

After an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, Kevin Hart is “evaluating” returning as the Oscars host after Ellen confirmed that she is backing him 100 percent.

The comedian told the talk show host that he wanted to “sit in the space and really think,” before he made his final decision.

After the interview, celebs including comedians William Shatner and Rob Schneider chimed in to show their support of Kevin’s potential return.

“We don’t know each other and I am just a voice in the wind,” Shatner tweeted. “I read what The Ellen DeGeneres Show said and I agree with what Ellen said. THEY win if you don’t do what your heart wants because of their bullying. Don’t let them dictate you & you life. Host the Oscars.”

@KevinHart4real we don’t know each other and I’m just a voice in wind. I read what @TheEllenShow said and I agree with what Ellen said. THEY win if you don’t do what your heart wants because of their bullying. Don’t let them dictate you & your life. Host the Oscars. 🙏🏻. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 4, 2019

One fellow comedian to another, Rob Schneider also came tot he “Get Hard” actor’s defense on Twitter, reminding the world that comedy isn’t designed for the politically correct.

“I support The Ellen DeGeneres Show supporting Kevin Hart,” he wrote in a tweet. “Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think about but don’t.”

I support @TheEllenShow supporting @KevinHart4real

Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

Schneider followed up with high praise of Ellen DeGeneres and suggested that if Kevin doesn’t host those that supported him should “#BoycottAcademyAwards.”

Ellen,

I’ve always loved you!

I love you even more now.

A voice of reason in a world of idiots. https://t.co/9Jr5i3Tqg4 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

Now, we wait for a decision!