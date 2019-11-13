Willie Nelson Sings ‘Rainbow Connection’ At 86 Alongside Kacey Musgraves At CMAS

Willie Nelson just proved age is nothing but a number when it comes to performing!

The veteran musician, now 86, sang the “Rainbow Connection” alongside Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 CMA Awards. Willie began the touching performance, quietly taking the entire room into an enraptured state as he sang the sweet melody.

Kacey then joined him onstage, sharing in a sweet duet, of Willie’s hit song. Rainbow Connection is the forty-ninth studio album by Willie. Kacey has a color-filled connection of her own. Her current hit, “Rainbow” off of her Golden Hour album was nominated for a CMA on Wednesday night for Song Of The Year. She later picked up a CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The sweet performance was definitely a favorite of the night, getting Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott singing along.

