Wilmer Valderrama Gets Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama started off the new year as an engaged man! The “That 70’s Show” actor posted a photo to his Instagram of the moment he proposed to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on the first day of the year.

<embed post>

“’It’s just us now,’” the 39-year-old actor captioned the sweet photo, alongside the date of the couple’s engagement. “01-01-2020.”

28-year-old Amanda also shared the happy news to her Instagram, where she showed off her dazzling teardrop-cut diamond as she and Wilmer faced the ocean off the coast of San Diego, which appeared to be the spot where Wilmer popped the question.

The couple were first linked to each other earlier this year, and made their relationship Instagram-official in June.

Wilmer famously dated singer Demi Lovato for nearly six years and the two remain on good terms. Notably, the actor supported Demi in 2018 when the popstar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose.

Some fans of the pop singer weren’t thrilled with Wilmer’s engagement news and shared their sentiments on social media. Some felt that he got engaged too quickly after being linked to Demi for so many years.

Congrats to Wilmer and Amanda for starting 2020 off on a high note!