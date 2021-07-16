Wiz Khalifa Says He’s Positive For Covid-19 But Has No Symptoms

Rapper Wiz Khalifa revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 33-year-old shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while.”

But he seems to be keeping busy while quarantined, he wrote in an additional Tweet, “While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project.”

Wiz isn’t the only entertainer to recently test positive for Covid. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced on Thursday that he had to cancel his upcoming standup show after receiving a positive test result.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I made sure that I got tested by two different types of tests and they both came back positive,” he said in a video titled, “Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday.”

He continued, “I’ve been vaccinated and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did.”

Adding, “Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday but at least I’m alive and I have cake,” he concluded the announcement, adding, “I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it.”

Gabriel whose nickname is “Fluffy” had to cancel the final stop on his 73-performance comedy tour in San Antonio, Texas, and will be quarantine for 14 days.

