Wonho Releases Stunning New ‘Ain’t About You’ Music Video Featuring Kiiara

Wonho is back at it with another stunning music video.

The K-pop idol just released his “Ain’t About You” music video, which features multi-platinum artist Kiiara.

The video is evocative and captures the bittersweet essence of a breakup, which paired with the lyrics, make it an upbeat ballad about a timeless theme that many fans can relate to.

It marks the first time the pop star has teamed up with an American artist since venturing into his career as a solo artist.

The track was featured on his mini album, “Love Synonym #2: Right For Us.”

The star previously spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood when the album dropped and he revealed how he was feeling about having it out for fans to hear.

“I’ve been waiting for the release of this album for a long time, because I’ve been working on this album for quite a while. So I felt so nervous about it that I couldn’t even sleep. When WENEE could (finally) see and listen to this album, It was really great,” he said.

Wonho also opened up to Access Hollywood about his career as a solo artist, saying he was “so surprised” at the amount of love he got from his fans.

“I was so surprised to receive so much love, more than I ever expected, nd I was very grateful to the people and my fans who gave me so much love. It motivated me to work harder to repay their love. So I’m spending every day filled with happiness, and I want to say thank you so much, and I love (my fans).”

