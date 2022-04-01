WrestleMania 38’s Epic Showdowns: Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns & More Stars Taking The Ring

Wrestlemania 38 is going to be an exciting one, especially for Ronda Rousey!

The WWE star is set to return to the annual wrestling event’s ring for the first time in three years after taking a hiatus to start a family.

The 35-year-old and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child, daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, last September.

Now, the new mom will take on Charlotte Flair in the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – and is out to avenge her loss in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Earlier this month, she shared a peek at her training – and how her infant was helping her out!

Ronda won’t be the only mom of one in the ring. Becky Lynch, who welcomed daughter Roux in December 2020, will be taking on Bianca Belair in the Raw Women’s Championship Match.

Their face-off comes three years after Becky won the same championship at Wrestlemania 35. However, she later relinquished her title when she announced her pregnancy.

Becky and Ronda’s respective matches aren’t the only ones WWE fans are buzzing about! This year’s event will also feature a much-anticipated showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, which is being called the biggest WrestleMania match of all time!

Brock and Roman will go head-to-head and each put their titles on the line in a historic first “winner-take-all” championship unification of the WWE and Universal Championships.

The match will mark the third time the wrestlers have faced off at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 will take place April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium and will air both nights at 8/7c on Peacock.

For more info and to watch, visit Peacock.