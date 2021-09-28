Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Welcome Baby Girl: ‘Welcome To This World La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne’

Ronda Rousey is a proud mama to a baby girl!

The WWE star announced on Monday that she and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together.

Ronda shared two sweet photos of their bundle of joy and revealed her name in the caption, writing, “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️.”

The ex-UFC fighter also shared the same images and wrote, “”Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!”



In June, the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a YouTube video shared to their channel.

“Our gender reveal is finally here,” Ronda explained. “We didn’t wanna do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots.”

Instead of something elaborate, the couple included a snapshot of their sonogram followed by an egg hatching to reveal the text, “It’s a girl!.”

They also included a few hilarious bloopers from the filming of their video.

The UFC Hall of Famer, 34, announced that the couple were expecting a child together in April. Ronda is a stepmom to Travis’ two sons, but this will be their first child together.

“I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump, I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off,” she said. “And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later, but here you go,” she said in the deleted video, according to multiple published reports.

Ronda and Travis tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2017. Just two weeks after, Ronda shared a sweet video of the newlyweds getting commemorative ring finger tattoos.

In 2019, Ronda opened up on “Total Divas” about her hesitation to expand her family, fearing the impact it could have on her wrestling career. “At what point am I being selfish?” she asked.

It seems that she came around to the idea, posting an intimate Instagram snap kissing her man in 2019, writing in the caption, “#impregnationvacation.”

Congratulations to the family!

