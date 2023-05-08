WWE Champ Sara Lee’s Cause Of Death Revealed 7 Months After Her Passing

Former WWE champ Sara Lee’s cause of death has been revealed.

The wrestling pro died by suicide last fall, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News on Friday. She was just 30 years old.

According to the outlet, authorities confirmed that the reality competition star passed away after ingesting a “mixed drug toxicity” of amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol.

Lee died at her San Antonio home on Oct. 5. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the sad news on Facebook at the time and indicated that Lee’s loved ones were left stunned with grief.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete,” she wrote at the time.

The athlete was best known for winning the WWE’s “Tough Enough” series in 2015. The organization responded to her death with a Twitter message expressing sorrow and sympathy.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” the statement read.

Following the medical examiner’s findings, Lee’s sister-in-law, Courtney White, reflected on her life and loss in a statement to NBC News on Friday.

“Sara lived for 30 years. And she lived a lot of beautiful moments in those 30 years,” her sister-in-law Courtney White told NBC News on Friday. “Her death was a very short chapter in a very beautiful life. A chapter that needs no explanation or comments. Seven months ago today she left us and the details matter no more then, than they do now.”

Lee is survived by her husband, WWE wrestler Cory “Westin Blake” Weston, and their three children: Piper, 6, Brady, 4, and Case Oliver, 21 months.

— Erin Biglow