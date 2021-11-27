‘X Factor’ Alum Thomas Wells Dies At 46 After Terrifying Accident At Work  

“X Factor” alum Thomas Wells has died following a horrific accident.

The singer’s wife, Jessica, told TMZ over the holiday weekend that he passed away on Nov. 13 after getting caught in machinery at an Oklahoma tire manufacturing plant where he worked.

Thomas was reportedly rushed to the local hospital and later airlifted to a larger medical facility in Texas, but he sadly succumbed to his injuries. He was 46.

In an emotional Facebook post shared on Friday, Jessica explained that she was visiting Thomas’ grave for the first time since his death and shared details about his condition following the tragic incident.

“He was deteriorating really fast. The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was just not working right,” she said.

Jessica added that the harrowing situation was “overwhelming” and “hard to explain,” but she could tell “something was happening” to Thomas as his blood pressure dropped rapidly.

“We were all around him, praying,” she said of her and Thomas’ loved ones.

She also included a heartfelt message to her longtime love, writing in her caption, “I will always love you babe!! [You’re] the bestest man in the whole world!! Until we meet again in heaven, you sing with the angels!!”

In addition to his “X Factor” appearance, Thomas is said to have auditioned for other reality competitions including “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.”

He and Jessica married in 2004. In her latest post, she reflected on the bittersweet way Thomas’ music carried her through the struggle of his final moments.

“I feel like it’s not real, but I know it is. He was my best friend. … When Thomas passed away, it was the worst day of my life, but also the best day,” she said. “Because an hour or two before he passed away, I kept hearing his song ‘Midnight Cry.'”

Jessica went on to share that she and Thomas’ family played another of his tracks, “I Can Only Imagine,” as they gathered together in shared hope.

“We were all praying for a miracle for him to just survive it, but the miracle wasn’t what I was expecting,” she said.

“As we were playing his song, I felt this almost like nauseousness, heartburn-type thing in my stomach and up to my chest,” Jessica continued. “And in my heart I heard, ‘My child, he’s home.'”

— Erin Biglow