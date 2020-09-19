Yolanda Hadid Hugs Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump While ‘Waiting Patiently’ For Grandchild’s Arrival

Yolanda Hadid is excited to meet her grandchild!

As Gigi Hadid’s due date approaches, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a sweet post for her daughter, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born,” Yolanda, 56, captioned a snap that showed her smiling and hugging the supermodel’s baby bump.

The reality TV alum also shared a second photo in which she and daughter Bella Hadid, 23, lovingly placed their hands on the 25-year-old mom-to-be’s belly.

Yolanda previously confirmed her oldest child’s pregnancy in April 2020 to Dutch media outlet RTL Boulevard. “Of course, we are so excited,” she said at the time, adding, “I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Earlier in the week, Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, penned a heartwarming poem about his grandchild. “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote. “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

— Gabi Duncan