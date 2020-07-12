YouTubers Joey Graceffa And Daniel Preda Split After 6 Years Together

Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have called it quits after six years together. The YouTubers announced their decision in an emotional video posted on Sunday to Joey’s 9.3 million followers.

“This has been really, really, hard, and an uncomfortable decision,” Daniel said in the video.

The couple revealed that they’ve been separated for the past 3 months, but continued living together. Daniel is in the process of moving out.

Joey tearfully elaborated on the reason for their split, saying, “It’s obviously easier to stay. We’re doing what’s best for us, and we both know that this is what needs to be done, and what we both need to do to be happy. I don’t think either of us have been happy for a while.”

“We didn’t have any distractions to keep us from what has been building up over the past couple of years,” Joey said, in reference to the ongoing quarantine. “And finally with the time given to us, we were able to look at it closer and make the decision.”

Daniel starred as the love interest in Joey’s music video, “Don’t Wait,” back in May 2015. Joey publicly came out two days later in a YouTube video titled “YES I’M GAY.” They made their relationship public in a video titled “OUR LOVE STORY!” on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Joey says there’s no ill will between he and Daniel, expressing a desire to remain in his life: “We want to stay in each other’s lives and be friends past this. I think these past three months have shown that we can still maintain a really strong relationship.”

— by Katcy Stephan