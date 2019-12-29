Zac Efron Gives Update After Deadly Bacterial Infection: ‘I Bounced Back Quick!’

Zac Efron reportedly almost died from a bacterial infection just before Christmas, but “bounced back quick,” according to an update from the actor.

Zac contracted what is presumed to be a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection while filming his new Quibi documentary series, “Killing Zac Efron,” while in Papua New Guinea, multiple outlets have reported. The 32-year-old actor was airlifted by emergency medical professionals to Brisbane, Australia on a “life or death flight,” according to the Daily Mail. Australian Sunday Telegraph revealed Zac was later transferred to a private hospital.

“The Greatest Showman” star gave an update on his health to fans in an Instagram post on Dec. 29. “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” he wrote. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Efron seems to have been spotted back in the U.S. when Christoph Bertsch, CEO of nutrition company Vejo Inc., posted a pic on Instagram with someone resembling the actor at a Vejo pop-up shop at a Los Angeles mall. Bertsch tagged Zac in the pic and captioned, “Thank you Z for showing up at our friends and family shopping.”

Bertsch shared another pic two days later of a group at the Vejo pop-up and tagged both Zac and his brother Dylan Efron in the shot.

“Killing Zac Efron” began filming in early December and follows the actor as he goes off the grid for 21 days in jungles and remote locations with basic gear and a guide partner. The Telegraph reported that Zac became ill while filming the show.

Medical Rescue Group’s Dr. Glenn McKay recounted to the Daily Telegraph that “a U.S. citizen in his 30s” was taken “from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia” and was “admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.” Dr. McKay did not mention Efron by name.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website lists typhoid among the health issues in Papua New Guinea, stating that travelers “can get typhoid through contaminated food or water in Papua New Guinea” and recommends the typhoid vaccine prior to travel.