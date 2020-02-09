Sophie Turner Is Fighting For Her Life In New Trailer For Quibi Series ‘Survive’

Will Sophie Turner’s character Jane survive in Quibi’s new show “Survive”? Based on the newly-released teaser, we’re not so sure!

Quibi released the first trailer for “Survive” on Saturday as a new addition to the platform’s “Movies in Chapters” content. Each “chapter” of said movies are all 10 minutes or less.

Sophie, 23, appeared in the action-packed trailer alongside “BlacKkKlansman” actor Corey Hawkins. The two play Jane and Paul, respectively, who are the sole survivors of a plane crash atop a snow-covered mountain. In the intense teaser the two brave extreme terrain and dangerous weather as they fight to survive.

WATCH: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Getting Their Very Own T.V. Shows

In what appears to be a flashback, Sophie’s character opens the sneak peek saying, “This is me, the truly screwed,” as the plane crash flashed across the screen.

At the end of the trailer, Corey’s character tells Jane that he has, “One rule: Survive.” Then, he jumps off a cliff.

We will most definitely be tuning in to the streaming service when it debuts on April 6 to see just how “screwed” these two characters are!

“Survive” isn’t the only content on Quibi that will feature A-list names. Chrissy Teigen is set to host a reality show entitled “Chrissy’s Court,” where she will preside over real-life small claims cases; Steph Curry executive produced the docuseries “Benedict Men” for the platform; and Zac Efron has been working on an adventure series titled “Killing Zac Efron” for the past several months. And the list goes on!

WATCH: Zac Efron Gives Update After Deadly Bacterial Infection: ‘I Bounced Back Quick’

Sophie herself may make an appearance on Quibi’s travelogue series “Cup of Joe,” which followed the “Game Of Thrones” actress’ husband Joe Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Nick as they traveled the world during their “Happiness Begins” tour.

Quibi’s content is specifically designed to be viewed on cellphones. According to the Associated Press, Quibi will charge $5 per month for content with advertisements, and $8 per month for ad-free service.

We can hardly wait until April!