Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Reflect On Transforming Into The Von Erich Brothers In ‘The Iron Claw’

Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron are talking about their epic transformation into the Von Erich brothers for “The Iron Claw.”

The film is inspired by the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who made history in the world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

For the role, Zac transformed into Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy portrayed Kerry Von Erich.

At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, “The Bear” star talked about what made this role different for him.

“What’s really nice about acting is you get to discover new worlds that you knew nothing about. I’ve done that kind of work before. Like with ‘The Bear,’ I explored kitchens and I trained. But really, the world of professional wrestling, I had no idea about,” he told Access Hollywood. “I didn’t know about that environment. I didn’t know about that skill set. What it took physically.”

The physical transformation was also new for Jeremy, and he admitted he didn’t even recognize himself at times.

“I don’t think I’ve ever attempted to undergo any sort of physical transformation before, and I think that was exciting and different and I think helpful in trying to portray somebody else. To try and lose side of yourself a little bit,” he said. “I grew my hair out and put a lot of extensions in my head. It got hard to recognize myself in the mirror which I think was helpful.”

Zac has physically transformed himself for a role before, but even the “17 Again” star admitted he never thought he would portray a professional wrestler.

“This movie is insane. I never dreamed I’d play a character like Kevin Von Erich,” he told Access Hollywood. “It feels really special man. I really don’t know how to put it into words I’m kind of emotional.”

“I think [Sean Durkin] crafted something really beautiful that a lot of people are going to relate to, so I’m excited for the world to see it,” Zac added.

“The Iron Claw” is out in theaters on Dec. 22.