Zac Efron To Star In ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Reboot For Disney+ (Report)

Zac Efron is taking on unexpected fatherhood for his next big role.

The actor will star in a new take on “Three Men and a Baby” for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming comedy is said to be a reimagining of 1987’s hit featuring Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg as a trio of New York City bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant left on their doorstep. It was inspired by a French film and reportedly became Disney’s first live-action film to earn more than $100 million at the domestic box office. A sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” premiered in 1990.

Additional casting news remains under wraps but THR reports that Gordon Gray, who helmed the Ben Affleck sports drama “The Way Back” earlier this year, will produce and Will Reichel served as screenwriter. A director has yet to be confirmed.

Zac’s latest project comes on the heels of a longtime partnership with Disney that helped launch him into superstardom. He became an instant teen heartthrob in 2006 with the “High School Musical” franchise and most recently appeared in the studio’s Disney Family Singalong, which aired on ABC in April and included music A-listers from Beyonce to Ariana Grande and more.

The 32-year-old can currently be seen in the Netflix docuseries “Down to Earth,” which he also executive produced.

— Erin Biglow