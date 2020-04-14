Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens & More ‘High School Musical’ Stars To Reunite For Singalong Special

They’re all in this together!

The cast of the original “High School Musical” is set to reunite for “The Disney Family Singalong” airing on April 16. The OG East Side Wildcats will digitally meet up with actors from the hit movie’s sequels and TV series to perform a rendition of the song “We’re All In This Together” as a message of support for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and even Zac Efron have agreed to participate in the special!

Director Kenny Ortega was instrumental in rounding up the beloved costars for the project, according to Deadline.

“I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join,” Ortega told the outlet. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine.”

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” Ortega said. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

And that’s not all Kenny has up his sleeve for the special. The director revealed that not only will “High School Musical” cast members unite to sing the inspiring pop song, but they will also be joined by stars of other Disney TV shows!

Raven Symone from “Cheetah Girls” and several actors in newer shows like “The Descendants” and “Zombies” have agreed to join the singalong.

“You’re hearing those words chanted out — I’ve been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing ‘We’re All In This Together’ in the hallways of hospitals,” Kenny said. “It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show.”

The performance will be one of many in “The Disney Family Singalong” special hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

You can watch “We’re All In This Together” along with performances from Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Ariana Grande to Demi Lovato and more on April 16th on ABC at 8PM ET.