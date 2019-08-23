Kenny Ortega Says Cameron Boyce ‘Had This Incredible Gift’ and ‘Light’

Kenny Ortega is looking back at the “light” Cameron Boyce had while he was alive.

The famed director, who worked with Cameron on Disney Channel’s hit movie franchise “Descendants,” opened up to Access Hollywood about the tragic passing of the late actor.

Kenny recalled how he felt watching the emotional tribute video that aired after the “Descendants 3” premiere, which featured tons of footage of Cameron behind-the-scenes on all three of the movies.

“It was a reminder of the light this young man was about. The incredible gift that this young man had as a talent,” he told Access Hollywood.

Adding, “How much I missed him. Five years … almost six years that I worked with this young man. We had ideas that wanted to take us into the future.”

Kenny also admitted that he really misses the late star’s “soul and spirit.”

The 20-year-old, who had epilepsy tragically passed away on July 6th after suffering a seizure while asleep. Like the “High School Musical” director, friends, family and co-stars have been sharing their memories with Cameron and remembering what a kind-hearted person he was.