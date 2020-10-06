Zach Sobiech Opens Up About The Phenomenon He Started In Exclusive New ‘Clouds’ Video

Zach Sobiech’s story took the world by storm back in 2013, inspiring millions to live each day as if it were their last.

Disney Plus is taking Zach’s journey to new heights with the upcoming film “Clouds,” showing how the late teen used his music to spread love against insurmountable odds.

In an exclusive new clip featuring video from 2013, Zach opens up about his battle with osteosarcoma and the phenomenon he inspired. “I want everyone to know you don’t have to find out you’re dying to start living.”

In the video, Zach’s friends and family discuss his talent and indelible spirit. “He was the glue for so many of us,” says best friend Sammy Brown.

Zach’s mother Laura Sobiech praised her “thoughtful” and “deep thinker” of a son for the impact he had on the world through music. “All these people who’ve been touched by his story and the music he’s left behind, that’s his legacy,” she said.

“Clouds” director Justin Baldoni of “Jane The Virgin” fame revealed that he came across Zach’s story in 2012 while working on a documentary series about “what it meant to live while you’re dying.”

Zach shared that he felt his music would give him a sense of peace: “My closure is being able to get my feelings into these songs so they could have something when I was gone, and be like, okay, this is the part of me that’s going to live on.”

“Clouds,” starring Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman and Neve Campbell is streaming October 16 on Disney Plus.

— by Katcy Stephan