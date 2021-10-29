Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest After Being Charged With Harassing Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda

Zayn Malik has been charged with four criminal offenses stemming from an altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid after the two got into a fight at the couple’s Pennsylvania home, which they share with 1-year-old daughter Khai.

The Bucks County District Attorney confirms to Access Hollywood that he pleaded no contest to all four counts of harassment, two of which were in connection with Yolanda while the other charges were in relation to harassment against Gigi and a security officer who was there.

This news comes as Zayn and Gigi reportedly ended their relationship following the incident becoming public on Thursday.

According to documents obtained Access Hollywood which detail their altercation, Zayn shoved Yolanda into a dresser after she arrived at the couple’s home on September 29 and called her a “f***ing Dutch slut.

He also ordered her to “Stay away from [my] f***ing daughter.”

Zayn then allegedly, “Shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain. The documents also claim that he screamed at Gigi on the phone while she was overseas, “Strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partners against your F***ing mother in my house.”

A security guard who was present for the altercation, according to the court documents, says that Zayn screamed at him, “Get the f*** out of my f***ing house copper.”

Gigi has not weighed in on the incident yet but released a statement through her rep which said, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Zayn will serve a 90-day probation for each count, which totals to 360 days. He will also need to attend anger management classes and have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or the security guard.

If all conditions are met after six months with no violations, the judge can terminate his probation, according to documents obtained by Access Hollywood

On Thursday, following the initial reports about incident, the former One Direction member released a statement to TMZ, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.

Yolanda has not spoken out publicly or released a statements about the current family dispute.

Prior to his statement to TMZ, Zayn seemingly hinted at a dispute between members of Gigi’s family over their 13-month-old daughter Khai on Twitter.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered out home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he continued.

Adding, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Zayn concluded his statement, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

