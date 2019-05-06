Zendaya Had Her Cinderella Moment At The Met Gala & Even Left Her Glass Slipper On The Pink Carpet!

Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! Zendaya was the belle of the ball at the 2019 Met Gala, lighting up the pink carpet with her killer style – and a touch of magic.

The “Spiderman: Far From Home” actress wore a Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown to fashion’s biggest night. The dress looked nearly identical to the animated princess’ iconic dress, complete with its full skirt and statement sleeves; but instead of Cinderella’s signature powder blue, Zendaya’s went for a slate gray color.

But, just when we thought her Disney homage was done, a fairy godmother appeared on the carpet. With a wave of her wand, Zendaya’s dress began to transform, going from gray to fluorescent blue.

To cap off her pitch-perfect send-up, “The Greatest Showman” star “accidentally” left one of her heels on the red carpet. Hopefully, her Prince Charming finds it… We’re looking at you, Tom Holland!

zendaya out there putting on a performance. a true queen she is. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/c7m5jHBgNH — ♡ (@superexsoo) May 7, 2019

Zendaya lost her glass slipper while walking up the stairs #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nyFaJREgJh — dal mare (@duepesci) May 7, 2019

Zendaya’s theatrical moment was perfectly in line with this year’s Met Gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion”; and it also was an apt reference for the 22-year-old, who got her start on the Disney Channel.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to Zendaya’s look below:

ok but zendaya, kendall & kylie need a pic together oh my god #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ngHAleBX3B — ✨ (@kyliesnapt) May 7, 2019

THROW A GLASS SLIPPER AT ME QUEEN @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/PoVxxtthOa — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) May 7, 2019