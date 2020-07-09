Zendaya & John David Washington Secretly Filmed ‘Malcolm & Marie’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hollywood may have slowed down, but it hasn’t come to a complete halt.

Deadline reports Zendaya and John David Washington took part in filming the upcoming movie “Malcolm & Marie” between June 17 and July 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew took numerous precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved, as required by the Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

Pre-production began on March 16 after the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star reached out to “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson asking if he would work on a movie during quarantine. Following that call, Levinson wrote the script in six days.

According to the outlet, the plot “has some echoes of Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now” — including coronavirus.

The cast and crew had to quarantine for two weeks before shooting began at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, Calif. According to Deadline, “Cast and crew wore masks, social distanced, had their own separate dwellings with individual HVAC units, took hikes, rehearsed in the parking lot and ate in designated spots food prepared by a chef who had been quarantined with the group. No one was allowed to leave the property.”

The strict measures continued during production with the stars acting as their own costume department, among other roles. However, through the detailed planning, the cast and crew were able to make what is believed to be the first movie made from start to finish during the pandemic!

— Gabi Duncan