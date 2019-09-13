Zooey Deschanel Holds Hands With ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Just Days After Split News

“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott didn’t let Zooey Deschanel stay on the market for long!

Just one week after Zooey, 39, announced her split from husband of four years Jacob Pechenik, she was seen on Friday night in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, walking hand in hand with the 41-year-old HGTV star.

According to multiple reports, the couple headed to Little Dom’s for a date night and the pair were all smiles as they enjoyed a walk around the block. The duo reportedly showed some PDA, holding hands and smiling next to each other. In photos shared by HollywoodLife.com, Jonathan and Zooey can be seen holding hand and looking dressed to impress.

WATCH: Zooey Deschanel And Husband Split: ‘We Are Better Off As Friends’



Jonathan rocked a set of gray pants and a sweater while Zooey looked summer chic in a pinstripe blue dress and a set of flats. Just hours before the outing, Jonathan was on the set of Access Daily with his brother Drew Scott! The brothers actually helped a couple – who was having a beef over knick knacks in their house – resolve their problems in a fun segment. (Make sure to check that out on Monday on Access Daily!)

And while Jonathan didn’t let on that he was dating the stunning star, he was in good spirits and smiling as he and Drew talked about their upcoming projects!

Jonathan’s new romance is “new” a source told People. The pair apparently met on “Carpool Karaoke,” and hit it off from there.

