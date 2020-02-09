12 Oscar Moments You Definitely Didn’t See On TV

The 92nd annual Academy Awards were filled with unforgettable moments, like “Parasite’s” incredible back to back wins, to Brad Pitt’s win and adorable speech where he thanked his kids and so much more – but there was plenty the audience didn’t get to see when the cameras weren’t rolling. Here are some of the best moments you definitely didn’t see on TV!

1. Chris Rock and Steve Martin’s opening monologue got tons of laughs from practically everyone, but there was one joke that didn’t quite land. When Chris turned his attention to how Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezo’s divorce didn’t stop him from still being the richest guy ever – there was an audible gasp from the crowd. Jeff wasn’t looking too happy either.

2. Sitting front row was Bradley Cooper and Jimmy Kimmel! The two pals were seen talking with each other all night long – oh, and they both also reached out to shake Cynthia Erivo’s hand at one point after she performed!

3. You know who else was inseparable!? Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron were! Charlize kept resting her head on Margot’s shoulder. It was very sweet

4. The crowd was going wild for Bong Joon-Ho all night long – everyone was laughing at his drinking jokes.

5. David Furnish went up and walked Elton John off stage after his performance. It was beyond sweet how David walked up the stairs and escorted Elton down!

6. After her win, Laura Dern went and talked to literally everyone in the front row. She got a big hug from Brad Pitt and was seen chatting with Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks

7. Jane Fonda was pointing to Joaquin Phoenix when she was saying that the night had been about raising awareness – the two have been vocal supporters of each other’s.

8. Cynthia Erivo got a standing ovation after her performance – people loved it.

9. Bradley Cooper enjoyed a sweet reunion with his ex, Renee Zellweger! The two were eyed chatting in the audience nearly a decade after they dated.

10. Roman Griffin Davis had a nice chat with Alfie Allen in between commercial breaks! Plus little Roman revealed to Access that he was really enjoying having the day off of school.

11. The “Parasite” folks only got one speech after they won Best Picture, bot Tom Hanks saved the day !When Tom got up to cheer loudly for the cast and crew in order to give them more time to talk… and the audience too his cues! The audience erupted into cheers, which is what led to the lights coming back on and the mic being raised for another member of the “Parasite” cast to speak!

12. A “Marvelous” reunion! Marvel cast members Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo shared a long chat at the taxi pickup line!

