2022 Golden Globes Nominations Announced

Even though the 2022 Golden Globes aren’t being broadcasted, the show will still go on!

On Monday, Snoop Dogg helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce the films and TV shows that have been nominated for the annual awards show.

The winners are expected to be announced on Sunday, January 9, but it hasn’t been announced if the ceremony will be broadcasted. NBC in May said they would not be airing the awards show after a Los Angeles Times expose found that there were zero Black members of the HFPA.

The HFPA has made updates and changes to become more inclusive after facing backlash from Hollywood and from many actors.

“Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters,” a press release from the awards show read.

“Belfast and The Power of the Dog” received the most nominations in film categories with seven while “Succession” earned five noms, the most of any other TV show.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Song

King Richard, “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell