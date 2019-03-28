5 Reasons To Totally Obsess Over Lady Gaga On Her Birthday

Baby, she was born this day.

Today marks Lady Gaga’s 33rd birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to acknowledge all the moments she made us go, “Yaaassss QUEEN!”

We could give you a million reasons to obsess over our Mother Monster, but we will start with five:

Her beyond EPIC music videos.

“Bad Romance,” “Paparazzi,” and “Born This Way” — all iconic works of art. And let us not forget when she featured the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in her “G.U.Y.” video. We’ll just leave this here…

She serves some serious looks at every award show.

How could we forget the meat dress? Sure, we had a lot of questions, but it was a power move none the less. And when she showed up being carried in a giant egg? Yeah, that happened. There’s too many killer looks to share, so we will leave you with one of our favorite’s from this year when a new kind of star in Gaga was born.

Her French Bulldog Asia has a modeling contract with COACH.

No, seriously. She is the star of their collection of dog-wear that launched in 2015. The brand was so fond of the pooch, that they made a donation to the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue on Asia’s behalf. MIC. DROP.

She is so SO good to her fans.

Not only is she an incredible talent, she is way too humble and gives all the credit to her Little Monsters. Most importantly, she makes sure everyone is well fed. Back in 2009 she bought $1,000 of pizza for fans waiting in line to buy her album. Fast forward to 2018, when she brought pizza and gift cards to the Malibu community suffering from the California wildfires. A true queen among us.

WATCH: Lady Gaga Delivers Pizza & Gift Cards To California Wildfire Evacuees

When she made us all truly believe that something was up with her and Bradley Cooper.

There could be 99 people in a room, and only one that could say more nice things about Bradley Cooper than he has probably ever heard in his entire life. And Lady Gaga is that one! “A Star Is Born” captured our hearts and had “Shallow” stuck in our heads for months. And that Oscars performance tho…

Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga!