50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Making Light Of Shooting

50 Cent has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion after the rapper posted memes making light of a shooting earlier this month. The rapper shared an emotional message from Megan to his Instagram account, writing that he had no idea she was so traumatized by the incident.

“Damn I didn’t think this shit was real, It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology,” the rapper captioned the video. “I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

50 Cent had reportedly posted several since-deleted memes to his Instagram account showing Megan running away from a car with Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, in the front seat. On July 12 Lanez was arrested following an altercation with Megan in his car which left the “Hot Girl Summer” songstress with gunshot wounds. Los Angeles Police confirmed to Access Hollywood the rapper was carrying a concealed weapon in his car at the time.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for Megan’s injuries.

The video shared by the “In Da Club” singer was an excerpt from Megan’s Instagram Live from earlier the same evening, where the singer talked about suffering gunshot wounds and her subsequent surgery earlier this month. The “Savage” rapper revealed that she was shot in both of her feet, but the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. “It was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny,” she said, adding, “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

In her video, Megan condemned people who had been spreading rumors about the incident and thanked fans who had been supportive. She also shared that she was using this experience as a learning lesson about the importance of protecting her energy.

“I was moving really fast. I was moving too fast. I wasn’t taking enough time for myself. I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people, and other people weren’t ready to give good energy to me.”

The rapper’s Instagram Live came days after she first broke her silence on the incident, writing on Twitter that she was “hurt and traumatized.”

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

Lanez has not yet issued a statement on the incident. Access Hollywood has reached out to his representatives for comment.