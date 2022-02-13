50 Cent Makes Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl LVI For Halftime Performance

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performance from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem was epic on Sunday – and it only got even more epic as 50 Cent made a surprise appearance to perform “In Da Club.”

It was an iconic moment, that fans definitely didn’t see coming! After Snoop and Dre combined for “The Next Episode” and “California Love” to kick off the halftime show, the camera panned down to 50, upside down and flexing, just like he did to kick off the “In Da Club” music video 19 years ago. Proving to fans everywhere, he’s still got the muscles. The classic hit got fans grooving and tee’d up a performance from Mary J. Blige, who belted out “Family Affair.”

It’s not totally crazy that 50 showed up at Super Bowl Sunday. Fans know that he started off his career in the company of Dr. Dre and Eminem as his 2003 debut “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” featured production by both “In Da Club” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003 and skyrocketed 50’s career.

This is the surprise we needed!

