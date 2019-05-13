Aaron Rodgers Makes A Cameo In The Penultimate Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

If you weren’t watching close enough, you may have missed a surprise cameo in last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” – NFL star Aaron Rodgers!

Shook? Us too. The 35-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo in his costume for the penultimate episode of the HBO series.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the Penultimate episode of @gameofthrones,” he wrote.

“GOT” fans were totally caught off guard by Aaron’s short appearance and shared their reactions on Twitter.

But, there was a lot of confusion whether the football star appeared as a resident of Kings Landing, or as one of Cersei’s archers.

What we can confirm is that Aaron has always been a huge fan of the show and has been hinting at his probable cameo before the return of the eighth and final season!

The North remembers, Aaron Rodgers!

