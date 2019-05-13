Aaron Rodgers Makes A Cameo In The Penultimate Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

WATCH:’Game Of Thrones’: Daenerys Goes Full Mad Queen (Spoilers)
If you weren’t watching close enough, you may have missed a surprise cameo in last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” – NFL star Aaron Rodgers!
Shook? Us too. The 35-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo in his costume for the penultimate episode of the HBO series.
“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the Penultimate episode of @gameofthrones,” he wrote.
“GOT” fans were totally caught off guard by Aaron’s short appearance and shared their reactions on Twitter.
RIP AARON RODGERS!#GoPackGo #GoT
pic.twitter.com/1gpAZ6tvx3
— Packers BRASIL 🧀 🇧🇷 (@PackersBR) May 13, 2019
Me looking for Aaron Rodgers the whole time #GameofThones #Got pic.twitter.com/H7m834MeEE
— Cameron Fleming (@cameronfleming_) May 13, 2019
Well @AaronRodgers12 almost made it… #GameofThrones He better be moving faster than that this season! Go Pack Go! #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/Y7MfXy0IrT
— alex (@alexuhan88) May 13, 2019
But, there was a lot of confusion whether the football star appeared as a resident of Kings Landing, or as one of Cersei’s archers.
Uh huh @AaronRodgers12 if that’s not him then I have no idea lol #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TKP6fWjiDw
— norman915 (@Storminnorm920) May 13, 2019
So either @AaronRodgers12 was a Lannister archer or that dude that just got burned by himself or both idk. pic.twitter.com/4tnKSKCVKB
— Dominic Calandra (@Dom_Calandra) May 13, 2019
Helluva job tonight by Aaron Rodgers. Defended King’s Landing well. #GoT pic.twitter.com/Vov4RZ5I1y
— Packers Stuff (@Packers_Stuff) May 13, 2019
What we can confirm is that Aaron has always been a huge fan of the show and has been hinting at his probable cameo before the return of the eighth and final season!
So what's everyone watching tonight? #GoT pic.twitter.com/0vX7CuUQaL
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2019
OMG…thought he was joking @AaronRodgers12 @GameOfThrones @KentuckyDerby #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fkDgBlFeGQ
— Sam Alex (@SamAlexRadio) May 10, 2019
Happening Sunday night! Lord Aaron Rodgers of Greenwater Bay makes appearance in #GameOfThrones. #DrivenToDeliver pic.twitter.com/cQdwKebwJ6
— Bergstrom Automotive (@bergstromauto) May 9, 2019
The North remembers, Aaron Rodgers!