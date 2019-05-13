Aaron Rodgers Makes A Cameo In The Penultimate Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

WATCH:’Game Of Thrones’: Daenerys Goes Full Mad Queen (Spoilers)



If you weren’t watching close enough, you may have missed a surprise cameo in last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” – NFL star Aaron Rodgers!

Shook? Us too. The 35-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo in his costume for the penultimate episode of the HBO series.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the Penultimate episode of @gameofthrones,” he wrote.

“GOT” fans were totally caught off guard by Aaron’s short appearance and shared their reactions on Twitter.

Well @AaronRodgers12 almost made it… #GameofThrones He better be moving faster than that this season! Go Pack Go! #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/Y7MfXy0IrT — alex (@alexuhan88) May 13, 2019

But, there was a lot of confusion whether the football star appeared as a resident of Kings Landing, or as one of Cersei’s archers.

Uh huh @AaronRodgers12 if that’s not him then I have no idea lol #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TKP6fWjiDw — norman915 (@Storminnorm920) May 13, 2019

So either @AaronRodgers12 was a Lannister archer or that dude that just got burned by himself or both idk. pic.twitter.com/4tnKSKCVKB — Dominic Calandra (@Dom_Calandra) May 13, 2019

Helluva job tonight by Aaron Rodgers. Defended King’s Landing well. #GoT pic.twitter.com/Vov4RZ5I1y — Packers Stuff (@Packers_Stuff) May 13, 2019

What we can confirm is that Aaron has always been a huge fan of the show and has been hinting at his probable cameo before the return of the eighth and final season!

Happening Sunday night! Lord Aaron Rodgers of Greenwater Bay makes appearance in #GameOfThrones. #DrivenToDeliver pic.twitter.com/cQdwKebwJ6 — Bergstrom Automotive (@bergstromauto) May 9, 2019

The North remembers, Aaron Rodgers!