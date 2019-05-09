Emilia Clarke Posts Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pic!

Emilia Clarke Confesses The Awkward Downside Of Working With Her Brother On ‘Game Of Thrones’

This pic is straight up DRACARYS.

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes snap with her castmates Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here,” Emilia wrote, calling out the coffee cup in her right hand.

The “Me Before You” actress is referring to the supposed filming “fail” that fans pointed out after Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.” It appears that there is a Starbucks coffee cup on the table in front of Daenerys during the dining hall scene!

“The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea,” she joked.

“Oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid-filming cuppa,” she said about Momoa, who’s character was killed by an infection from a cut on his chest in season one.

The “Game of Thrones” directors have been known to bring people back from the dead (cough, cough, Jon Snow) so it isn’t crazy for fans to theorize that Khal Drogo could make a last-minute appearance!

“@prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue,” she joked about her blue head scarf.

Emilia has shared many “GOT” behind-the-scenes moments including a sweet snap of her and her right hand man, Jorah Mormont (played by Iain Glen).

“YOU’RE SIMPLY THE BEST, BETTER THAN ALL THE REST, BETTER THAN ANYONE, ANYONE I’VE EVER MET,” she captioned the photo.

We forever stan our Khaleesi.